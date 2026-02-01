Reece Powell/ Assistant sports director

On January 31st, at 6 PM, the St. Cloud State Huskies took on the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in the second game of the series. It was senior night for the huskies and the energy was high, and the expectation was for the team to come out with urgency. They did exactly that when it seemed that St. Cloud State was ready to match the physicality that the Redhawks had to offer. Both teams would cycle possession back and forth, but it wasn’t until nearly 10 minutes in 1st period that the Redhawks would be able to get on the board when #8 John Emmons was able to get past Yan Shostak.

The game got worse for the Huskies in the second period as they would let up 2 goals to the Redhawks. The first goal would come in the first 6 minutes of the 2nd period when #14 Ryan Smith would find an open lane in the defense and sink a shot behind Yan Shostak. The second goal in the period for the Redhawks would come from #20 David Deputy after another defensive mistake, but the Huskies would give a clear shot to Deputy.

St Cloud State would head into the 3rd period scoreless. However, when the 3rd period started, it only took 11:41 minutes in order for the defenseman Max Smolinski to score a goal from the blue line. The Huskies now had fire as they would remove Yan from the goal to add a sixth skater. The Huskies would get another close attempt near the goal after #11 Grant Ahcan took a shot from close range, but #45 Matteo Drobac would save the puck inches from the net.

#11 Grant Ahcan would add during the post-game interview, “I thought it was good hockey all weekend. We had some discipline issues yesterday, myself included. But I thought our team gave it everything we had. I mean, we just ran into a hot goalie, and they were willing to block every single shot we threw at him.”

Huskies fall to Redhawks 1-3