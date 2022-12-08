KVSC’s Trivia on Trial Poster Poster Available Soon!

The gorgeous Trivia on Trial poster will be available for in-person team registrations starting Monday, December 19. Each team registering will receive two posters as part of their team packet. In January the posters will be available for purchase as well. More details forthcoming.

The posters are $10, this price includes shipping (which is getting pretty darned expensive!) to trivia players and supporters in the United States. If you stop by the KVSC studios during business hours (Stewart Hall, room 27) the posters are $5 each.

Meanwhile, here’s a PDF version of the poster. The actual poster is full color produced on a professional press and measures 22 inches wide by 17 inches tall.