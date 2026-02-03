Buy Your Wild West Trivia T-Shirt at the KVSC Store

Sure, KVSC’s Trivia Weekend means hunting for answers to the crafty questions our writers cook up. It also means supplementing your wardrobe. It’s time to purchase your Wild West Trivia t-shirt!

The t-shirt is available for online purchase at the KVSC Store. It is available in sizes from small to 5X-Large. The t-shirts are in stock, and we will ship them out as quickly as possible.

There is a shipping charge associated with the t-shirt purchase, but that charge remains fairly settled whether it’s one t-shirt or several, so we’re encouraging teams to do group orders.

We will have an allotment of t-shirts available for sale at KVSC during Trivia Weekend. Do note that we will have limited availability on sizes at that time.

In addition to purchasing the t-shirt, you can also register your Trivia team and pre-order the Trick-or-Trivia Question and Answer Book at the KVSC Store.