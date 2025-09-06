KVSC announces theme for 47th annual Trivia Weekend

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — KVSC’s annual trivia contest is back, and the theme has officially been announced.

This year’s theme is “Wild West Trivia: The Good, The Bad, and the Obscure.” The theme was announced during KVSC’s Trivia Theme Reveal Party on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Each year, a different theme is chosen on a particular phenomenon or pop culture reference, and approximately 25% of the questions are based on the theme.

Last year’s theme was “Trick or Trivia: A Hauntingly Good Time!” with Stefan’s Dream 26: Bloodbath and Beyond as the winners.

Another team, There’s Always Money in the Banana Stand, with Natalie Motl and Melanie Becken, who attended the reveal party, has competed in 12 Trivia Weekends.

“There’s just something really fun with how unique it is,” Motl told KVSC during the event.

Ranchers can register their teams starting Monday, Dec. 15, at KVSC.org/trivia. It costs $60 to register, and teams can have an unlimited number of members.

The competition kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 13, and ends at 7 p.m., Sunday, February 15.