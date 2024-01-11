Plan your Metro Bus Fixed Route NOW with Google Maps

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The New Year brings a new way for planning your trips with Metro Bus.

Metro Bus Fixed Routes are now on Google Maps!

Google Maps will give multiple route options to Metro Bus riders, which can be adjusted for current or later departure times.

It also offers multimodal options, like walking, biking and using another vehicle, for part of your trip.

Trips can be planned and sent to others, saved for future use and added to riders’ calendars for upcoming travel.

Riders can also use the Trip Planner tool, interactive route maps and PDFs of schedules on ridemetrobus.com and the Metro Bus Smart Ride App for trip planning if they don’t want to use Google Maps.