Truman State Completes Comeback, Huskies Drop Opener

By Noah Grant / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State men’s soccer team fell 3-2 to the Truman State Bulldogs on Sunday

afternoon, picking up their first loss of the season at Husky Stadium. The Huskies led 2-0 after

52 minutes, but the Bulldogs would score three straight unanswered to pick up the victory.

The two sides played to a scoreless first half, with Truman controlling the majority of the

possession. The Bulldogs had several opportunities off of free kicks, but none found their way to

St. Cloud keeper Ramy Atia. On the other side, SCSU midfielder Rhys Ward had the only shot

on goal, but was denied by Bulldog keeper Owen Robben.



In the second half, however, the offenses would come to life for both sides. Just five

minutes in, Diego Ramos intercepted a header near the St. Cloud penalty area and started

upfield for the Huskies. He was able to find a streaking Andres Garcia, who picked up the ball in

stride and slid it past Robben for the first goal of the match. It was Garcia’s second of the

season, and 10th in his Huskies career.

Just 49 seconds later, St. Cloud would strike again. Ryder Delport vollied a pass to

Ramos, who spun past the defense and beat Robben from a sharp angle. It was the first goal as

a Husky for the junior transfer, who now has four points already on the season.

The fortunes would change quickly, however. In the 57th minute, Truman’s Tyler

Bouckaert broke off a nice run down the wing and lasered one past Atia to cut the lead in half.



The Bulldogs would tie things at two 10 minutes later, as Jacob Panagos buried a penalty kick

after being dragged down by a Husky defender in the penalty area. Truman would complete the

comeback with under 12 minutes remaining, as Mason Willier slammed the ball into the upper

corner off of an assist from Slayton Spencer.

With the loss, the Huskies drop to 1-1 on the young season. They will continue the

non-conference portion of the schedule on Wednesday by hosting Quincy at Husky Stadium,

with kickoff scheduled for noon.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.