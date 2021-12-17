Waiting on Car Tabs? There’s A Delay in Delivery In Minnesota Until Late January

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

Are you waiting for your vehicle tabs to arrive? There’s a delay on delivery due to a supply issue.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels is informing county residents who have renewed tabs through drive.mn.gov or by mail that their tabs will be delayed due to a statewide supply issue from 3M.

You shouldn’t expect to receive new tabs until the end of January. However, the county is reporting payments are still being processed and records are being updated. The Department of Driver and Vehicle Services will notify affected customers with an email or letter. Also, don’t worry if your tabs expire while you wait, law enforcement is aware of the issue.

Schriefels adds the delay does not affect those who renew in-person at either of the Stearns County License Centers.

