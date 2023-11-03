100 mph police chase ends with St. Cloud man in jail

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in jail after a 100 mph police chase ended in a crash on I-94.

Abdiaziz Mohamed – Stearns County Jail.

It happened just after midnight Friday when Waite Park police initiated a traffic stop near Pomp’s Tire Service on a car of people suspected of stealing. That’s when the driver sped off onto Highway 23 and then onto the Interstate.

Officers say the driver, 24-year-old Abdiaziz Mohamed of St. Cloud, reached speeds of up to 110 mph and dodged their spike strips before losing control and crashing while trying to miss another one just past the Clearwater exit.

Officers took Mohamed into custody on charges of two felony counts and three misdemeanors.

The other passengers in the car did not receive charges.