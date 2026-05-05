Nominations are open for SCFCU’s annual Changemakers Awards

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) has opened nominations for its annual Changemakers Awards.

The program, which started a decade ago, invites people to nominate someone who is “making positive change and doing great things within the community,” according to a media release from SCFCU.

Last year, the three finalists included Jeff Boike, Adrian Washington, and Julie Leikvoll. Boike was named the winner for the 2025 Changemakers Award.

SCFCU President and CEO Jed Meyer said, “Changemakers is a celebration of all that is right in our

surrounding communities and this program helps us find the hidden gems and accelerate that goodness.”

Nominations will be open until June 12 and a nominator can nominate up to three different individuals. Once the nomination period ends, finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges, and three finalists will be announced in June.

All three finalists will receive prizes and be recognized at the Changemakers Awards Ceremony in September.

SCFCU is partnering with St. Cloud LIVE as its official media partner for the awards. FaceTime Business Resources and Advantage1 Insurance are new partners this year.