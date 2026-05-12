CentraCare Strides for Stroke Walk to take place Saturday, May 16

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — May is Stroke Awareness Month, and CentraCare will be hosting a Strides for Stroke walk on Saturday, May 16.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness and promote understanding of how to detect a stroke. The walk will also show support to stroke survivors.

Strides for Stroke gives families and friends time to honor stroke survivors and brings awareness to help fund programs that benefit Minnesotans who live with the effects of stroke, according to the media release from CentraCare.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Minnesota, according to CentraCare. When someone you know has a stroke, it’s best to remember BEFAST. The acronym stands for Balance loss, eyesight changes, face weakness, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 911.