DNR issues Red Flag Warning for 35 counties in Minnesota

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Department of Natural Resources has issued a Red Flag Warning for 35 counties in Minnesota for Tuesday, May 12, due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Most counties include areas in northwest, west central, and southwest Minnesota, including Kandiyohi and Meeker counties.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including low relative humidity and strong winds, the DNR says.

Residents in affected counties should not have any fires, and should check that any recent fires are completely burnt out.

Residents should also use caution when doing activities that can cause sparks or heat near vegetation such as securing trailer chains, parking ATVs on gravel or pavement, and using chainsaws or other outside equipment.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning and discourages campfires during the Red Flag Warning.