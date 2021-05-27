61-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

On Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a 61-year-old female pedestrian hit by a vehicle in southeast St. Cloud. Officers determined the driver of the car was 69-year-old Nancy Jean Ramler of Sartell.

The St. Cloud Police Department’s investigation shows that Ramler struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk during a left turn at the intersection of East St. Germain St. and Lincoln Avenue. Ramler stopped and remained on scene while first responders provided medical attention.

The pedestrian was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.