Apollo Taps Laudenbach as New Volleyball Coach

By: Blake Theisen / KVSC Sports Director

St. Cloud Apollo High School has hired Michaela Laudenbach as it’s new varsity volleyball head coach for the 2021 season, according to activities director Peter Hamerlinck.

Laudenbach has made a few stops in coaching, including in Marshall, Minnesota for their Junior Olympic 10’s and 13’s in 2018-19. Most recently she has served as head coach for several teams for St. Cloud’s Midwest Power Volleyball Club (formerly OMG Athlete).

Laudenbach also was a four-year varsity player at Tech High School from 2013 to 2017. She graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in 2020 and is currently an exercise physiologist at CentraCare.