Jun 7, 2021

Apollo Taps Laudenbach as New Volleyball Coach

By: Blake Theisen / KVSC Sports Director / @btheisen24

St. Cloud Apollo High School has hired Michaela Laudenbach as it’s new varsity volleyball head coach for the 2021 season, according to activities director Peter Hamerlinck.

Laudenbach has made a few stops in coaching, including in Marshall, Minnesota for their Junior Olympic 10’s and 13’s in 2018-19. Most recently she has served as head coach for several teams for St. Cloud’s Midwest Power Volleyball Club (formerly OMG Athlete).

Laudenbach also was a four-year varsity player at Tech High School from 2013 to 2017. She graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in 2020 and is currently an exercise physiologist at CentraCare.

