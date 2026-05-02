Outstanding hitting gives the Huskies the sweep over the Bulldogs

Reece Powell/Assistant Sports Director

On May 2nd, the St. Cloud State Huskies (42-12) took on the UMD Bulldogs (29-21) in a 2-game series

Both teams scored quickly in the first few innings. The Bulldogs’ Kendahl Johnson would hit a solo home run to put the first points on the board in the top of the second inning. However, the Huskies’ Bethany Weiss would be quick to respond with a single, which would result in an RBI to tie the game.

The Huskies would begin to feast in that same inning with hits coming from Kurdstyn Patnode, Brook Holmes, Morgan Honeycutt, and more, which all resulted in RBI’s for the Huskies. This inning, plus a 3-run homer from Kaylee Collins, would completely shift the tide in the first game, and it would stay that way as the Huskies won 9-3

The second game would end up being a similar story with the Bulldogs scoring first with Daphne Evans making it to home plate, but then it would be responded to by great hitting from the Huskies, especially by St. Cloud State’s Sydney Roe, who hit a 3-run Homer to close the game 10-3

Huskies sweep Bulldogs in the series 2-0

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics