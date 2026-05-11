Huskies Sports Weekly Recap 5/4-5/10

Scores

SOFT | St. Cloud State 1, Augustana 6.

WT&F | St. Cloud State-13th of 15 teams.

SOFT | St. Cloud State 7, Wayne State 5.

SOFT| St. Cloud State 5, Minot State 1.

St. Cloud State Softball Falls in NSIC Championship.

The St. Cloud State Softball team was defeated by the Augustana Vikings in the NSIC Championship game on Sunday. It was the Huskies first ever appearance in the NSIC Championship game. SCSU’s Morgan Honeycutt and Augustana’s Teya Speltz each hit home runs in the game. Speltz was also stellar on the mound for the Vikings, striking out 9 Husky batters. St. Cloud State will take on Southern Arkansas on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Three Husky Softball Players Selected to NSIC All-Tournament Team.

Three St. Cloud State softball players have been selected to the 2026 NSIC All-Tournament Team. Pitcher Macy Clark, outfielder Bree Beck, and Utility Kaylee Collins each received the selections. Clark was outstanding on the mound in the tournament. She finished with 11 strikeouts, 11 hits allowed, and only 2 walks in her 15 innings pitched. Beck earned 3 RBI’s 2 doubles on three hits while Collins batted in 3 runs and hit two doubles as well.

Looking Forward

5/14| SOFT- St. Cloud State vs Southern Arkansas in NCAA Tournament (Joplin, MO, 6:30 p.m.)

5/15 | SOFT – St. Cloud State vs. TBD in NCAA Tournament(Joplin, MO, Time TBD.)

5/16 | SOFT – St. Cloud State vs TBD in NCAA Tournament (Joplin, MO, 3:00 p.m..)