Huskies Softball Sweeps Bemidji State to Earn NSIC Regular Season Championship

By Noah Grant / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, MN,

-SCSU softball earned a pair of 9-1 victories over Bemidji State on Sunday to close out the 2026

regular season. The Huskies clinched their first NSIC Regular Season Championship in

program history with the wins, moving to 26-4 on the season.

Game one was scoreless until the third, as SCSU starter Justyce Porter was dominant in the

circle. In the Huskies half of the frame, Bethany Weiss launched her ninth homer of the season,

a two-run shot to put SCSU on the board.

Weiss would provide more offense an inning later, driving in Grace Frechette with a single

through the left side of the infield to bring the Huskies lead to 3-0. In the same inning, Sydney

Roe also showed off the power, driving a three-run homer to right-center field.

Brianna Ness would break the shutout for Bemidji State, lining an RBI double to left field to

make it 6-1 in the sixth. The Huskies responded in the bottom of the frame, as Kaylee Collins

picked up an RBI single and Hannah Harms hit a two-run triple to end the game with the

eight-run SCSU lead.

Game two would also start slowly, with the teams scoreless for the first three and a half innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Frechette led off with a single and Weiss followed with a laser over

the left field fence for her second home run of the day. Weiss now has ten home runs on the

season to go along with 58 RBIs, both team-leading marks.

Bemidji State would once again score their lone run in the sixth. After two singles to open the

inning and put runners on the corners, the Beavers went with a double steal and scored when

the throw to second sailed into center field.

The Huskies loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, as Weiss walked, Morgan Honeycutt

singled, and Collins walked. With two outs, Kyrsten Patnode lifted a fly ball to center field that

was dropped, clearing the bases and making it 5-1 Huskies. After another walk, Kennedy

Palmer drove an RBI single to make it 6-1. After a double steal of their own to steal the seventh

run, four straight walks ensued to score two more runs and end the game early.

Macey Clark threw a complete game gem, finishing off her 17th complete game of the year and

earning her 20th win.

The Huskies will begin the NSIC Tournament on Thursday, May 7, facing the lowest remaining

seed of the two play-in game winners. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics