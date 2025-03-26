Bats Come Alive Early as Huskies Sweep Doubleheader

By Noah Grant / St. Cloud

In game two of the Wednesday doubleheader, the St. Cloud State Huskies rolled to an 8-0 victory over Minnesota Crookston.

The Huskies started hot, scoring seven times in the bottom of the first inning. St. Cloud State took advantage of three walks issued by Golden Eagles starter Riley Blake along with clutch extra base hits in the frame.

After a leadoff groundout, Brooke Holmes doubled and scored when Bethany Weiss lined a single off the first baseman’s glove to open the scoring. After a walk, Sydney Roe grounded a single to score Weiss and double the lead.

Another free pass would load the bases, and the Huskies would extend the lead to 3-0 after a fielder’s choice brought home Maggie Fitzgerald. The bases would become loaded again after the third walk by Blake, which brought her night to an end.

Evie Stuck would take over the pitching duties, but back to back ground rule doubles from Bree Beck and Reese Holzhueter would score four more runs and finish off the seven run frame.

In the circle for the Huskies, Emma Eickhoff dominated the Golden Eagles lineup. Eickhoff struck out five batters across the first two innings, allowing just three hits over her five innings pitched. She used a strong mix of fastballs and offspeed pitches to keep the Crookston batters off balance and limit hard contact. Eickhoff earned her tenth win of the season, improving her record to a perfect 10-0 on the season.

The Huskies would score their eighth and final run in the bottom of the fifth. St. Cloud State loaded the bases after two singles, a fielder’s choice, and a walk. Bree Beck worked a two out walk to force in the run, ending the game due to the eight-run differential.

After the sweep, the Huskies sit at 24-8 on the year. They will continue their season on Saturday against #10 Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.