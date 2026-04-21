Beavers Sweep Huskies

Noah Grant/ Sports Reporter

St. Cloud State Baseball (18-21, 14-12 NSIC) fell 15-6 in the series finale to Minot State (17-21, 12-16

NSIC) as the Beavers finished off the three-game sweep on Monday. Minot State scored five runs across

the first two innings and hit two home runs to power their way to victory at Joe Faber Field. The Huskies

have now lost six in a row, the longest losing streak of the season for SCSU.

The Beavers opened the scoring in the top of the first, bringing home a run on three walks and an RBI

fielder’s choice from Wyatt Toth. The lead would climb to 5-0 in the second after a pair of two-run singles

from Noah Madas and Cowen Meyer in a long half inning that saw seven batters come to the plate.

The Huskies would end their 27-inning scoreless stretch in the bottom of the second. Senior Wyatt Tweet

led off the frame with a laser to left field that went to the wall for a double. Tweet moved to third on a wild

pitch and came around to score on an RBI double down the left field line from redshirt junior Hayden

Frank. An infield single from redshirt freshman Max Robinson and a walk to redshirt senior Liam Moreno

would load the bases, but the Huskies were unable to bring a second run home.

The game would stay 5-1 until the fifth inning. A walk, sac bunt, and RBI single for Oscar Pegg drove

extended the Minot State lead to 6-1. Back-to-back singles followed to load the bases, setting the stage

for a Noah Madas grand slam to make it 10-1 Beavers. Madas finished with six RBIs and three hits,

coming a triple shy of the cycle.

The Huskies would get back on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Frank led off with a single and

Robinson followed with a line drive double to right field. Frank would come home to score on a wild pitch

to make it 10-2. With runners on the corners, Moreno hit a slow grounder for a fielder’s choice that

brought home Robinson. Another wild pitch moved Moreno into scoring position before sophomore Austin

Baumhover ripped a single up the middle, scoring Moreno to make it 10-4.

Minot State responded quickly, putting up their second five-run inning of the day in the top of the eighth.

Wyatt Toth roped a two-run double and Mike Williamson launched a two-run bomb to make it 15-4.

Williamson went 5-5 in the game, picking up the first five-hit performance of the season for Minot State.

In the bottom of the inning, a hit-by-pitch, Robinson single, and a walk loaded the bases with two outs.

Moreno followed with a deep fly ball to center field that was dropped, scoring two runs to extend the game

to the ninth inning.

The Beavers worked a quick 1-2-3 top of the ninth to close out the game and pick up the 15-6 win.

The Huskies finish off their homestand on Wednesday, April 22, facing Sioux Falls (20-19, 16-10 NSIC) in

a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. from Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud, Minn

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics