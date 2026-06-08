SCSU Men’s Hockey Releases 2026/2027 Schedule

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud, MN

ST. CLOUD, MN -The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team officially announced its schedule for the 2026/27 season on Friday. The season will mark Nick Oliver’s first season as head coach of the Huskies.

The University of St. Thomas Tommies officially joins the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) this season. St. Thomas’ addition to the conference makes the 2026–27 season the first in NCHC history to include 10 member teams. The Tommies will also replace the University of Minnesota Duluth(UMD) as St. Cloud States conference travel partner.

St. Cloud State will begin the season at the Sanford Center against the Bemidji State Beavers on Oct. 3, with its first home series taking place on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

SCSU’s non-conference schedule has the Huskies playing at home against Michigan Tech University, the University of Alaska Anchorage, and one game against Bemidji State. The Huskies remaining non-conference schedule includes road series against Boston College and Vermont.

NCHC play begins for St. Cloud State on Halloween weekend when the Huskies host the Arizona State Sun Devils. SCSU will play six home and six road series in the NCHC including a home and road series against the reigning national champions, Denver Pioneers.

The full 2026/27 St. Cloud State men’s hockey schedule can be found here.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.