Belgrade man in custody after shooting another man

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

BELGRADE, Minn. — A Belgrade man is in custody after shooting a man on Sunday.

Around noon on February 21, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman reporting that her son had shot someone at a residence in the 900 block of School Street in Belgrade.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot several times. According to a media release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old James Basore, was taken into custody. He is being held at the Stearns County jail pending charges from the County Attorney’s Office.