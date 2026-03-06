Little Falls man convicted for assaulting and killing a toddler

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Erik Adrian Blanco of Little Falls has been convicted of second-degree felony murder and first-degree manslaughter for the 2023 assault and killing of a toddler.

On July 6, 2023, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a residence where a toddler in Blanco’s care was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child, who was 14 months old, had bruising on her face as well as marks on her neck and behind her ears.

The child was transported to the hospital, however life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. An autopsy revealed that the toddler suffered blunt force trauma, asphyxial injuries, numerous hemorrhages, and a skull fracture, which caused her death.

At the trial, which lasted over a week, the jury found “without reasonable doubt” that Blanco had abused his position of authority over the child and that the child was vulnerable because of her young age.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted Blanco on Wednesday, March 4.

“My heart breaks for the innocent life that was taken, and for her family,” said Attorney General Ellison.