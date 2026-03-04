Mar 4, 2026

Sunburst Memorials announces $50,000 donation to Marshfield WI cemetery

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Sunburst Memorials has announced a $50,000 donation to the endowment fund of Brooklawn Memory Gardens in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

The one-time donation follows Sunburst Memorials’ recent acquisition of Marshfield Monument, which was completed on Thursday, February 26.

The contribution is part of Suburst Memorials’ “commitment to investing in the communities it serves,” according to a media release.

Following the acquisition of Marshfield Monument, Sunburst Memorials, and Scipi Companies presented a $50,000 donation to support Brooklawn Memory Gardens in Marshfield, Wisconsin. / Photo provided by Sunrburst Memorials

