Sunburst Memorials announces $50,000 donation to Marshfield WI cemetery

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Sunburst Memorials has announced a $50,000 donation to the endowment fund of Brooklawn Memory Gardens in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

The one-time donation follows Sunburst Memorials’ recent acquisition of Marshfield Monument, which was completed on Thursday, February 26.

The contribution is part of Suburst Memorials’ “commitment to investing in the communities it serves,” according to a media release.