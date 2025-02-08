Broncos Trounce Huskies 6-1

Now entrenched in their longest winless streak since joining the Division 1 ranks, St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey once again looked to steer back on course when they took on the Western Michigan Broncos in Kalamazoo.

And with that, and on the most positive note in over two months, the Huskies would start the day with the news that star goaltender Isa Posch would start in net for the first time since his injury. The mood would die quickly, as less than 5 minutes into the first period, Broncos forward Owen Michaels would give Western the 1-0 lead. Not a minute later, Grant Slukynsky would double that lead for the conference leaders, making it 2-0. Momentum would shift back to the Huskies for a moment after that, but a big penalty kill from the Broncos nation leading 4-man unit would tilt the ebb and flow back towards the home team again, and they use it to find a third goal before the horn sounded on the game’s 20 minutes.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

In the second, St. Cloud State would find the back of the net for the first time on the weekend, with the squad’s leading scorer, Freshman Austin Burnevik, scoring his 12th of the season, bringing the score to 3-1. Later in the frame right as the Huskies got back to full strength on a Jack Reimann penalty, Broncos captain Tim Washe would seize the three-goal advantage once again. That wouldn’t last long, as the Western would total their 5th on the game via Robby Drazner, before the period would mercifully end, seeing the Huskies carry their largest deficit into a third period all season.

Heading into the third, Brett Larson made the call to place James Gray in net in the stead of Isak Posch, with the resulting period showing the Huskies waving the white flag. Along the way, the Broncos would add a powerplay goal to make it 6-1, but as the final horn sounded, it was the Huskies being swept in their 5th consecutive series and pushing their winless streak to six games.

Up Next: The Huskies will be out of action next week. They’ll take on the Colorado College Tigers at the Brooks Center on February 21st/22nd, where you can find the games on kvsc.org or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.