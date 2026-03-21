Softball: Beavers Def. Huskies 4-3

On March 21st at 12:00 PM, the St. Cloud State Huskies took on the Minot State Beavers.

Pitching and in-field defense would play key roles for both teams early on, especially for Minot State’s Brooke Hyde, who was able to contribute to 3 outs in one inning from the shortstop position.

It took a while for both teams to get on the board, but Minot State would score first in a squeeze scenario where a run would go in, and they would take the lead 0-1

Minot State would keep the rhythm going and score more runs and even hit a homer via Sarah Misner to extend the lead 0-3.

However, the tides would change when St Cloud State’s Kaylee Collins would hit a 3-run homer to tie the game 3-3.

The beavers would respond quickly and steal the game away when Brooke Hyde hit a double with a runner in scoring position.

Beavers def. Huskies 4-3

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics