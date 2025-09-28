Bulldogs Beat Tigers 21-0.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_goennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn.

On Friday, September 26, The St, Cloud Tech football team was defeated by the Becker Bulldogs 0-21.

Sawyer Brown finished with two touchdowns on offense for the Bulldogs and had several pass deflections on defense.

The Bulldogs scored on the first drive of the game and then forced a Tiger turnover on downs.

Cornerback Dan Quigley then intercepted a pass from quarterback Tristian Kowalkowski to help the Tigers get the ball back.

After a Tech punt, the Bulldogs found themselves driving on offense once again. A deep pass to Adam Whipper put them inside the Tiger 20 yard line.

Sawyer Brown then had a rushing touchdown giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The Tigers received the ball to begin the second half and the Bulldog defense began to torment the Tigers.

Tech quarterback Andrew Brown was sacked 4 times in the second half. Becker scored once more in the game.

Late in the game, Tiger safety Jace Wucherer intercepted a pass but the Bulldogs defense thwarted the comeback attempt of St. Cloud Tech.

The Bulldogs came away with a 21-0 win.

The Tech Tigers take on Willmar on Friday, October 3, at 7:00 p.m.