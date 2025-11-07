Bulldogs Shutout Huskies 4-0.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Duluth, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team was defeated by the UMD Bulldogs 0-4 on Friday night. For the first time this season, the Huskies went scoreless on the powerplay, going 0-4 on the night. UMD Defenseman Ty Hanson had 3 assists for 3 points in the game, leading the way for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs came out fast in the first period and outskated the Huskies. When a player from each team was sent to the penalty box, the teams played 4 on 4 and UMD’s Adam Kleber scored to give the Bulldogs the lead. Just under 3 minutes into the second period, Duluth’s Scout Truman received a pass from Grayden Siepmann and scored to take a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs then killed off a Husky powerplay and Duluth took a 2-0 lead into the third period. Zam Plante gave the Bulldogs their first powerplay goal in the third period with 11:08 to go in the game. With time winding down, the Huskies pulled their goalie, but Jayson Shaugabay scored an empty net goal and the Bulldogs beat the Huskies 4-0.

Reflecting on the team’s play, coach Larson said “We didn’t have that push.” “We just didn’t have the same kind of jump and energy and attack,” said Coach Larson.

Coach Larson also reflected on the whole game saying “I thought we just played okay and playing okay isn’t good enough to get a win in this place.”

The Huskies will be back in action tomorrow night against the Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. You can catch the game live on 88.1 KVSC with Carl Goenner and Brian Moos on the call.

Photo credit: Bill Prout.