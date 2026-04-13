SCSU Introduces New Men’s Hockey Coach, Nick Oliver

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn

-On Monday, April 13, St. Cloud State athletics officially introduced Nick Oliver as the new men’s hockey head coach at SCSU. An introductory press conference was held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Athletics Director Holly Schreiner, SCSU president Dr. Gregory Tomoso, and Oliver himself all spoke at the event.

“We know what we’re getting with Nick.” “I have no concerns about his ability to succeed in our program.” Said SCSU Athletics Director Holly Schreiner during Monday’s introductory press conference.

Nick Oliver spoke at the press conference about the team saying “We want to be a group that people are excited to watch and that might mean different things.”



Coach Oliver also discussed the transfer portal and adding players to the roster. “There’s already a special foundation laid.” “The foundation for what you’re looking for and how you acquire players, I don’t believe has changed.” said Oliver.

Nick Oliver returns to SCSU where he played from 2011-2015 and served as an assistant coach under Brett Larson from 2018-2022. He served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin for the last three years.