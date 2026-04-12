Apr 12, 2026
Softball Game 2: Huskies Def. Cougars
Reece Powell/Assistant Sports Director
On April 12 at 2 PM, the St. Cloud State Huskies took on the University of Sioux Falls.
It took the Huskies no time to get on the board early after a double base hit by Bethany Weiss ended up scoring two runs in the 1st inning.
The Huskies would continue to add on 2 more runs in that same inning with another double base hit with runners on 1st and 2nd.
However, both teams would begin to slow down, hitting-wise, with multiple batters hitting plenty of foul balls for both teams
Starting pitcher Macey Clark played a big role in today’s game when she delivered a total of 8 strikeouts throughout the game.
It would be a double from Bree Beck and a single from Brooke Holmes that would truly seal the game for the Huskies, as their lead was extended to 6
Huskies Def Cougars 6-1
Photo credit: SCSU Athletics