Burnevick And Ralph Selected to NCHC’s All Rookie Team

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-St. Cloud State’s Hockey’s Austin Burnevick and Collin Ralph have been selected to the NCHC All-Rookie team for the 2024/2025 season.

Both freshmen have played big roles on the squad this season and have consistently been on the top two lines of their respective positions.

Austin Burnevick

Burnevick leads St. Cloud State in both goals (13) and points (18).

Among NCHC rookies he is second in goals with 10 and third in points with 18.

Ralph has recorded one goal and seven assists for eight points this season.

The rest of the NCHC All-rookie team is made up of the following:

F. Sacha Boisvert. North Dakota.

F. Max Plante. Minnesota Duluth.

F. Cullen Potter. Arizona State.

D. Joona Vaisanen. Western Michigan.

G. Hampton Slukynsky. Western Michigan.