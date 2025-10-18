Burneviks 2 Goals Help Huskies Shutout Catamounts.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Saturday October 18, the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team shutout the Vermont Catamounts 4-0. Austin Burnevik had two goals and was one of 3 Huskies with 2 points in the game. In just his fourth start, freshman netminder Yan Shostack earned his first career shutout at SCSU.

The Huskies controlled the puck for most of the first period and just under two minutes into the game special teams came into play. St. Cloud State was awarded a powerplay and Austin Burnevik scored the first goal of the game. SCSU took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Huskies came out firing in the second period and scored 2 straight power play goals. They continued to put shots on goal, but couldn’t score again and took a 3-0 lead into the third period.

Vermont went on the powerplay early in the third period after a holding penalty on Nolan Roed.

The Husky penalty kill did their job however and kept the Catamounts out of the goal. After killing off another Catamount powerplay, St. Cloud State had a powerplay of their own. Senior Max Smolinski took advantage and netted his first career goal as a Husky to give SCSU a 4-0 lead.The Huskies finished with a 4-0 win over the Vermont Catamounts to move their record to 2-3 on the year.

Coach Larson praised his players ability in both games over the weekend. “I was really happy with the guys, I thought they were unwavering in how we played all weekend.”

The Huskies will be back in action next weekend against theUniversity of Alaska Anchorage.

The games will be at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and can be heard live on KVSC with Carl Goenner on the call.

Photo Credit: Bill Prout.