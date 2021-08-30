Surplus Permits on Sale for Camp Ripley Archery Hunt

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Hunters who missed the lottery deadline for the Camp Ripley archery hunt can now purchase surplus permits on a first come, first serve basis starting at noon on Sept. 10.

A total of 197 permits remain for the hunt that begins Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Hunters can purchase surplus permits at any Minnesota Department of Natural Resources license agent or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. The cost of the permit is $14 and will remain on sale as long as they are available or until Friday, Oct. 15.

Hunters will need to use surplus permit code 677 and then choose the Camp Ripley code 668. Successful applicants will receive a hunt packet in the mail along with a notice that is required to enter Camp Ripley.

The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two deer. More information on rules and instructions are available on the DNR deer hunting website. Hunters who already received a permit will not be allowed to purchase a surplus permit.