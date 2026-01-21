Cardinals Down Crush 3-0

By John Clement / Sports Reporter / Alexandria, Minn.

-St Cloud Crush girls went to Alexandria to face the first place Cardinals who are on a 7 game win streak. The first period was scoreless, even though the majority of the period was played with the Crush trying to keep the Cardinals from scoring.

The start of the second was no different with the Crush facing relentless pressure. Late in the second period, the Cardinals took the lead when Emily Doherty scored the first goal assisted by Maya Dutton.

In the third Alexandriaa’s Jersey Severson increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal, assisted by Emma Bassen and Skylar Thorson. Later in the third, Teagan Cullen beat Jordan Bovy to score in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

The Crush were greatly outmatched and the only category that they would best the Cardinals would be shots blocked by Jordan Bovy stopping 61 of 64 shots while the Crush only managed 8 shots on net.