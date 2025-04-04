CentraCare invites the community to its annual Surgery Open House

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Hospital is inviting the community to its annual Surgery Open House.

The event offers an opportunity for community members to explore Central Minnesota’s largest surgical center through an interactive, self-guided tour.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about various roles and opportunities within the surgical field, get insights into the latest surgical techniques and advancements, and witness state-of-the-art equipment.

The event takes place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 6-7:30 p.m. at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital.

It’s open to all ages and will be both educational and inspiring. No RSVP is needed, and completely free to attend.