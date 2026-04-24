SCSU switches dining partners; 153 Chartwells employees to be laid off

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — As result of a vendor switch at St. Cloud State University, 153 Chartwells employees are being laid off on July 1, 2026, according to a WARN notice.

St. Cloud State University announced to students and staff at the end of March it’d be switching to Sodexo as a new dining partner after ten years with Chartwells.

Chartwells is assisting employees in finding other opportunities within their broader company, according to the notice.

According to an email sent to SCSU Students and Staff on March 30, the dining committee will provide more information about updates to dining options and venues across campus, including enhancements to residential dining at Atwood.