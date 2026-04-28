Apr 28, 2026

APEX Athletics Center Groundbreaking Event set for May 5

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – The St. Cloud School District will be celebrating the groundbreaking event for the APEX Athletics center on Tuesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. At Apollo High School.

The funding for the athletics center was passed by voters in April of 2025, allowing for a $15 Million budget.

According to St. Cloud School District, the athletic center will be for multipurpose use and meant to support district wide programming and actives for years to come.

Thank You Underwriters

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