APEX Athletics Center Groundbreaking Event set for May 5

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – The St. Cloud School District will be celebrating the groundbreaking event for the APEX Athletics center on Tuesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. At Apollo High School.

The funding for the athletics center was passed by voters in April of 2025, allowing for a $15 Million budget.

According to St. Cloud School District, the athletic center will be for multipurpose use and meant to support district wide programming and actives for years to come.