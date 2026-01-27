CentraCare Opens News Clinic in Sauk Rapids

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – CentraCare opened its expanded Family Medicine clinic Monday at its Sauk Crossing location in Sartell.

Family Medicine services were moved from the former CentraCare Sartell Clinic into the Sauk Crossing facility at 2000 23rd Street South. CentraCare says the expanded space will allow providers to better serve patients and improve coordination of care.

The Sauk Crossing location is already home to the CentraCare Eye Center, along with imaging and lab services. With the addition of Family Medicine, CentraCare says the facility will continue to grow as a centralized health care site for the Sartell area.

The clinic officially opened to patients on January 26.