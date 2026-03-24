CentraCare to launch High-Risk Breast Clinic in April

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare has announced a new program that will launch in April to expand its cancer services.

The program, High-Risk Breast Clinic, is “designed to help individuals understand their breast cancer risk and take proactive steps to protect their health,” according to a media release from CentraCare.

The High-Risk Clinic will bring specialists from medical oncology, genetics, surgery, and radiology together. They’ll be supported by a nurse navigator to coordinate care and connect patients with resources.

CentraCare patients may be referred to the clinic if they have risk factors such as family history of breast or ovarian cancer, genetic variations, dense breast tissue, or previous abnormal biopsies.

When patients visit the clinic, the care team will review medical and family history, discuss screening options, and explore strategies to reduce risk.

Amanda Pohl, High Risk Breast Nurse Navigator. said “This clinic turns risk into action with personalized surveillance, genetic evaluation, risk-reduction strategies, and compassionate guidance. It helps patients gain clarity and control over their health while improving outcomes.”

The High-Risk Breast Clinic is expected to open in April 2026 at the CentraCare – Coborn Cancer Center. For more information about CentraCare cancer services, visit the CentraCare website.