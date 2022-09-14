Central MN Supervised Visitation Center Focusing on Families Affected by Domestic Violence Open Now

By Nyah Adams / News Director

With the help of Anna Marie’s Alliance, Stearns County and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, the Holding Hope Visitation Center is open.

Holding Hope says their mission is to help children to maintain and grow their relationship with their non-custodial parent within a safe and inviting environment.

Organizers note Anna Marie’s Alliance will oversee the visitation center, Stearns County is providing the safe space and Mid-MN Legal Aid is delivering legal support for qualifying individuals. They also mention the Office of Violence Against Women gave Holding Hope a three-year $550,000 grant to bring the service to central Minnesota.

There will be an open house September 20th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their location which is 705 Courthouse Square in the Stearns County Administration Building downtown.

If you have any questions or would like to place a referral contact Mindy Thomes at MindyT@annamaries.org