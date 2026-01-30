Chickens and several young puppies die in barn fire in Avon

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

AVON, Minn. — Chickens and several young puppies died in a barn fire in Avon, and the building is considered a total loss.

On Wednesday, January 28, around 11:30 a.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding black smoke coming from the area of 36932 160th Avenue.

The property is owned by 64-year-old Jerome Eichers of Avon. Stearns County Deputies and the Avon Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from other local fire departments.

The fire is believed to have started from heating lamp inside the barn.

The barn housed chickens, goats, and several dogs. At the time of the fire, it was believed that all the goats had gotten out of the building.

The chickens and several puppies did not survive the fire, and the barn is believed to be a total loss, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The Avon Fire Department was assisted by Albany, Melrose, Holdingford, and St. Stephen fire departments.