Community Rallies Behind Local Basketball Player Diagnosed with Cancer and COVID-19

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A GoFundMe has been set up for a local basketball player fighting not only Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but COVID-19 as well.

Jackson Berscheid is a student at St. Johns University in St. Joeseph who recently realized his goal of playing college basketball was coming to life.

As a devoted athlete he has dedicated countless hours practicing and training to make the team. In a tragic turn of events he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on October 14th 2020.

Jackson’s treatment was scheduled to begin on Thursday November 5th but a recent diagnosis of COVID-19 has delayed his treatment and his doctors are confident that his cancer can be defeated.

Jackson’s family is asking for donations to assist throughout this incredibly unexpected setback as well as medical bills and travel expenses. If you would like to donate you can find his GoFundMe you can here.