District 742, Teachers Reach Tentative Deal

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – The St. Cloud Area School District 742 and the St. Cloud Education Association have reached a tentative two-year agreement on a new teacher contract covering 2025 through 2027.

The deal includes annual step increases of up to 4.75 percent, plus salary schedule raises of 2 percent in year one and 1.5 percent in year two. The district will also increase health insurance contributions by 7 percent for single coverage and 9 percent for family coverage.

Teachers with 12 or more years in the district would receive enhanced longevity pay in the second year.

The agreement still needs approval from union members and the school board.