Eight local artists receive Individual Artist Award

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — Eight local artists received the Individual Artist Award from the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB).

The awards recognize and support outstanding artists living in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, or Wright counties.

The recipients include David Barthel of Benton County, Sonia Debenetti-Carlisle of Sherburne County, Lacey Ediem of Benton County, Dan Gruhlke of Wright County, Timothy Takach of Sherburne County, Sadie Wolf of Sherburne County, Kyle Gray Young of Stearns County, and Timothy Zlatic of Stearns County.

Artists are invited to apply for this award every year and may receive up to $5,000 in Individual Artist Awards in a lifetime.

Each application is reviewed and scored by a panel of arts professionals. Artists with the highest average score were recommended to the CMAB Directors for awards.

The Central MN Arts Board gave out $24,500 in awards in total.