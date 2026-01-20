By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — An Annadale woman died when her car collided with a semi truck on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Around 5:20 p.m., Bette Nelson, a 63-year-old woman, was driving eastbound on Highway 55 near Reardon Ave NW in South Side Township.

Fifty-seven year-old Steven Johnson from Hastings, was driving westbound in a freightliner semi when the two vehicles collided.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson and his passenger, 46-year-old Curtis Watkins of South Saint sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Watkins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It was confirmed by state patrol that Steven and Watkins were not under the influence of any alcohol but it is unknown if Nelson was.