Firework Accident Leaves Man Injured in Stearns County

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Communications Center received a report of a medical emergency in Munson Township in between Paynesville and Cold Spring.

When deputies arrived last Wednesday, the 31-year-old victim, Neal Schmitt, of Richmond was found with extensive injuries to his hand. He told them a firework had exploded in his hand.

Schmitt was taken to North Memorial Hospital by North Air for treatment of his injuries.