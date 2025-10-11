First Period Outburst, Helps Huskies to 3-2 win.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerPXP / Bemidji, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team defeated the Bemidji State Beavers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Cooper Wylie finished with 2 assists while 3 separate Huskies scored in the game.

Goaltender Yan Shostack earned his first collegiate win while Austin Burnevick scored his second goal of the game.

The Huskies came out of the gate fast and scored three goals in the first period.

Tanner Henricks scored the first goal of the game with a backhand shot and Bemidji State’s Oliver Peer responded to tie the game up.

Barrett Hall and Austin Burnevick each scored on powerplays to give St. Cloud State a 3-1 lead after the first period.

The Beavers changed their gameplan in the second period and scored once again, but St. Cloud State held them on in the third to come away with a 3-2 win.

The Huskies will face off against the Beavers tomorrow night in St. Cloud at 6:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Nathaly Delgado.