Five Huskies Earn NSIC Softball All-Conference Honors.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-Five members of the St. Cloud State softball team have been selected to the 2025 NSIC All-

Conference teams. The Huskies who have received the honors are as follows;

Reese Holzhueter 2025 NSIC All-Conference 1st Team.

For the second year in a row, Reese Holzhueter received NSIC All Conference 1st Team honors. The Senior Outfielder’s 82 hits ranks her #6 in the nation and leads the NSIC. Holzhueter led the conference with 195 at bats and she scored 52 runs, third-most in the conference. She was also third in the NSIC with a .421 batting average and led the Huskies with 18 stolen bases.

Macey Clark 2025 NSIC Newcomer of The Year, 2025 NSIC All-Second Team.

Huskies pitcher Macey Clark has been named the 2025 NSIC Newcomer of The Year along with her first All-Conference Second team selection. She finished the regular season with 132 strikeouts and held her opponents to a .234 batting average in just over 157 innings pitched.

Clark transferred to St. Cloud State before the season began after playing two years at Bryant and Stratton College in Wisconsin.

Maggie Fitzgerald 2025 NSIC All-Conference 2nd Team.

Maggie Fitzgerald earns the first All Conference selection of her career after a stellar season in red and black. A power hitter with a great eye, Fitzgerald set the all time walks record in program history this season that now sits at 102 career walks. She started every game for the Huskies and led the NSIC with 42 walks. She finished the regular season with four home runs and 30 RBI’s while her .480 on base percentage ranks her third in the conference.

Brooke Holmes. 2025 NSIC All-Conference Second Team.

In just her sophomore season Brooke Holmes garnered Second Team All Conference honors.

Holmes recently led the Huskies in home runs with 12, placing her fourth in the conference. She was also fourth in the NSIC with a .410 batting average and a .689 slugging percentage. Holmes was named the NSIC Player of The Week two times this year and was named to the NFCA D2 Player of The Year watchlist.

Justyce Porter 2025 NSIC All-Conference Second Team.

The Huskies pitcher collects her first All-Conference selection of her career.

Through just over 65 innings pitched, Porter led the conference in both earned runs allowed (14) and runs allowed (25). She finished the season with 45 strikeouts and only 60 hits, placing her third in the NSIC.

The Huskies finished the regular season with an impressive 41-14 record, placing them fourth in the NSIC.