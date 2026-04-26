SCSU Baseball Splits with Jamestown to Open Series

Noah Grant/Sports Reporter

St. Cloud State Baseball (19-24, 15-15 NSIC) opened their series against Jamestown (13-30, 8-22 NSIC)

by splitting a doubleheader on Saturday. Offense was at a premium as the Huskies shutout the Jimmies

1-0 before Jamestown picked up a 4-3 win in game two. The two pitching staffs combined to allow just six

runs over 16 innings.

Game 1: SCSU 1, UJ 0

The Huskies turned to senior Kahler Key to make the start, and the right-hander was dominant for SCSU.

Key allowed just five hits while working all seven innings, walking one and striking out 11. Key needed

115 pitches to finish the complete game shutout. It was the second straight complete game and first

career shutout for Key.

The only offense of the game would come in the fourth inning. With one out, junior Wilmis Castro

reached on an infield error and redshirt freshman Max Robinson singled to put two runners aboard.

Redshirt senior Liam Moreno lined out to right field, deep enough to allow Castro to tag and advance to

third. With two outs, a pitch got away from Jamestown catcher Benney Benitez to allow Castro to score.

That was all the offense the Huskies needed as Key allowed only three base runners over the final three

innings to close things out.

Game 2: UJ 4, SCSU 3

The Jimmies grabbed their first lead of the series in game two, scoring three times in the bottom of the

first inning. Jamestown scored all three runs with two outs on RBI singles from Ben Swennumson and

Ben Patton.

St. Cloud would answer back in the third inning to tie the game. With one out, redshirt junior Hayden

Frank and sophomore Austin Baumhover singled to put runners on first and second. Castro followed

with a line drive to left field for a single to score Frank, and Castro and Baumhover moved up to second

and third when the ball was misplayed in left field. Senior Wyatt Tweet grounded out to bring home

Baumhover, and Moreno followed with a double to right field to plate Castro.

The game would stay tied at 3-3 until the sixth inning. With two outs, a walk allowed Jett Nelson to reach

for Jamestown. A stolen base, throwing error, and wild pitch would follow to put the Jimmies in front 4-3, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

SCSU managed just one hit across the final five innings as Jamestown earned the split.

UP NEXT The Huskies finish off the series against the Jimmies on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for noon from

Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown, N.D

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics