Former U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger’s Personal Effects on Display

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The personal effects of the late former United States Senator Dave Durenberger are now on display in the Research Center at the Stearns History Museum.

Some of the items you can view include election memorabilia and other personal items that belonged to him.

Stearns History Mesum

Durenberger was born in St. Cloud and graduated from St. John’s Prep School and St. John’s University. In 1978 he won a special election to fill in the remaing four years of Democrat Hubert Humphrey’s term after Humphrey died from cancer.

Durenberger served three terms before retiring in 1995. During his time as Senator he championed health care reform and he became a critic of the Republican Party as it tilted toward slashing government programs.

He died last week at his home in St. Paul at the age of 88. His spokesperson said his health had declined in the last serval months.

The Stearns County Museum invites the public to view that the display, calling it an interesting find in the museum. Durenberger spoke at the Grand Opening of the Stearns County Heritage Center in 1984.