Four St. Cloud District Students Receive Triple A Academic Awards

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Four high school students from the St. Cloud Area School District have received the Triple A Academic Award.

The St. Cloud Area School District announced the winners on Wednesday, January 28.

The winners include Lucy Herringlake and Nathan Lam from Apollo High School as well as Lauren Gazdzik and Marcus Wade from the Tech High School.

The Academics, Arts and Athletics Award, also known as the Triple A award recognizes seniors in Minnesota with a GPA of 3.0 or higher that participate in fine art and athletic activities.