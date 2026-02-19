Golden Bears Dominate Huskies, Snaping Win Streak 76-56.

By Gideon Teuber / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn

The St. Cloud State Huskies women’s basketball saw their five-game win streak come to an end Wednesday evening as they were defeated 76–56 by the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears women’s basketball at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.

It was a strong start for the Golden Bears, who jumped out to a 22–9 advantage after the first quarter, using consistent scoring in the paint and efficient shooting to build early momentum. Concordia-St. Paul maintained control throughout the night, shooting over 54% from the field and scoring 50 points in the paint, a key factor in the road victory.

The Huskies battled back in the second quarter, trimming the deficit and even forcing a tie at times, energized by a scoring charge from senior guard Jada Eggebrecht, who led St. Cloud with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Freshman forward Abigail O’Reilly contributed 10 points and a career-high three steals, while Rachel Kottke added solid effort with six points and eight rebounds.

Despite the Huskies’ push, CSP pulled away late in the third quarter behind a 17–4 run, extending their lead and carrying that cushion into the final period. St. Cloud State couldn’t close the gap in the fourth, ultimately falling by 20 in their regular-season home finale.